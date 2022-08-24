Federal health department launching new campaign to encourage more Americans to donate blood

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Blood donations are down about 20% in the Philadelphia region. The Red Cross is offering a number of incentives to reverse that summer trend.

There are gift cards and donuts and if you sign up to donate blood through the Red Cross there is a way to track your blood, and one recipient from Montgomery County is forever grateful.

"I wanted to bring that to you because it reminded me of the Red Cross, the colors and just wonderful," Stacey Morris said.

A red and white mask is a token of appreciation to the Red Cross from Morris.

Making masks is a helpful distraction for the Limerick mother of three teenagers who has Aplastic anemia, a serious blood condition that requires transfusions.

"There's certain models and themes that I've made," Morris said.

Stacey is among the millions who depend on people who give blood. Basically, donations from strangers are what is keeping her alive.

"It's so wonderful to know there's people out there willing to donate to help save my life and so many other people's lives," Stacey said.

With the ongoing blood supply shortage, Health and Human Services is launching a new campaign called Giving Equals Living.

"The pandemic really disrupted blood and plasma donations," Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Rachel Levine said.

Levine is the former Pennsylvania health secretary and now working at HHS hoping to recruit more blood donors.

"All of the great medical centers in Philadelphia, they all need blood and plasma. So it really highlights the Giving Equals Living campaign and that's important," Levine said.

Only 3% of Americans are blood donors.

Every two seconds in the United States, someone like Stacey needs a transfusion, but blood donations drop during the summer and the pandemic has also impacted supplies.

"We want to show people it is actually making a difference," Alana Mauger, with the Red Cross, said. "That's really powerful and meaningful for people."

If you're thinking about donating, remember all the people like Stacey in need.

"It's much appreciated, it really is," Stacey said.

Stacey is grateful and so is her family. She has had about 20 blood transfusions.

For information on how to become a donor click here.