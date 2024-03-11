Watch CBS News
Local News

Pennsylvania lawmakers announce federal funding for Chinatown Stitch project

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

Pennsylvania lawmakers announce $158 million federal funding for Chinatown Stitch project
Pennsylvania lawmakers announce $158 million federal funding for Chinatown Stitch project 18:32

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, March 11, Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, along with Congressmembers Brendan F. Boyle (PA-02), and Congressman Dwight Evans (PA-03), held a press conference to announce a $158 million federal investment in the Chinatown Stitch project.

Back in December, city leaders unveiled their plan to cover two and a half blocks of the Vine Street Expressway between 10th and 13th streets and bring the first green space to the neighborhood.

18pkg-ds-chinatown-stitch-frame-373.jpg

On Monday, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker joined state lawmakers as they announce the multi-million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Alexandra Simon

Alexandra Simon is a digital content producer at CBS Philadelphia. Alex started her career at CBS21 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania before joining KARE 11 News in Minneapolis, where she covered breaking news, features and often cold weather.

First published on March 11, 2024 / 10:06 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.