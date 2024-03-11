Pennsylvania lawmakers announce federal funding for Chinatown Stitch project

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- On Monday, March 11, Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey, along with Congressmembers Brendan F. Boyle (PA-02), and Congressman Dwight Evans (PA-03), held a press conference to announce a $158 million federal investment in the Chinatown Stitch project.

Back in December, city leaders unveiled their plan to cover two and a half blocks of the Vine Street Expressway between 10th and 13th streets and bring the first green space to the neighborhood.

On Monday, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker joined state lawmakers as they announce the multi-million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.