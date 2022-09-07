FDA approves first-of-its-kind treatment for life-altering skin condition vitiligo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FDA has approved a first-of-its-kind treatment for the life-altering skin condition vitiligo. It's estimated more than 1 million Americans suffer from vitiligo, which causes discolored patches of the skin.

While it may not be physically painful, it can cause emotional distress. Now, a new medication is changing lives.

Berardo Rivas has been living with vitiligo for more than 30 years. The autoimmune disorder targets and destroys pigment cells in the body-causing white patches on the skin.

"I started seeing it right on my eyes, my hands and I think it was right here on the collarbone," Rivas said.

As an adult, the condition got worse. He tried several therapies, from creams to UV light treatment, and avoided the sun but says nothing helped.

"I avoided people, I avoided gatherings, I avoided going to the beach," Rivas said.

The FDA recently approved the first drug treatment to restore pigment in the skin of vitiligo patients. Opzelura is a topical cream that belongs to a class of medications called Jak Inhibitors.

"The medication helped stop the immune system from being too active and destroying the pigment cells in the body," Dr. David Rosmarin, at Tufts Medical Center, said.

Rosmarin led the clinical trials.

"One year of using the cream, about half the patients who use it will get 75% or more of their pigment back on the face and about half of the patients will get 50% or more of the pigment back on the whole body," Rosmarin said.

Rivas took part in the study. He saw results within three months and now has 95% of the pigmentation returned to his face.

"I don't think there's words that can describe it other than just happiness and joy that the treatment out there is actually working for me," Rivas said.

The cream is approved for adults and children 12 or older and requires a prescription.

Researchers say the topical medicine is well tolerated by patients and has a good safety profile.