FBI joins manhunt for 3 suspects targeting Philly Rite Aids

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FBI is joining the manhunt for three armed robbery suspects targeting Rite Aid stores in Philadelphia.

Here's a look at the impacted stores over the past three months:

The Rising Sun Avenue location has been robbed four times. The store locations on North 5th Street have each been hit twice.

Surveillance video shows the suspects cleaning out the cash registers.

The robberies took place between 7 and 10 p.m.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.