Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI joins manhunt for 3 suspects targeting Philly Rite Aids

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

FBI joining search for 3 Rite Aid robbery suspects
FBI joining search for 3 Rite Aid robbery suspects 00:22

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The FBI is joining the manhunt for three armed robbery suspects targeting Rite Aid stores in Philadelphia.

Here's a look at the impacted stores over the past three months:

fbi-joins-manhunt-for-3-suspects-targeting-philly-rite-aids.jpg

The Rising Sun Avenue location has been robbed four times. The store locations on North 5th Street have each been hit twice.

Surveillance video shows the suspects cleaning out the cash registers.

The robberies took place between 7 and 10 p.m.

There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on November 19, 2022 / 10:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.