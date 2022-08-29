Watch CBS News
Local News

FBI agent suffers minor injuries after weapon discharged outside Philadelphia government building

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a firearm was discharged in the loading dock of William J. Green Jr. Federal Building in Center City on Monday morning. The FBI says one special agent suffered minor injuries in the incident. 

The agent is receiving medical attention and is expected to be treated and released. 

In the statement, the FBI said, "The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or tasks force members seriously. In accordance with Bureau police, the shooting incident is under investigation by an FBI team. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances." 

No further information is available at this time.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 1:24 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.