FBI agent suffers minor injuries after weapon discharged outside Philadelphia government building

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An investigation is underway after a firearm was discharged in the loading dock of William J. Green Jr. Federal Building in Center City on Monday morning. The FBI says one special agent suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The agent is receiving medical attention and is expected to be treated and released.

In the statement, the FBI said, "The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or tasks force members seriously. In accordance with Bureau police, the shooting incident is under investigation by an FBI team. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances."

No further information is available at this time.