Faux solar power worker forces man to withdraw cash from ATMs in carjacking: police

PENN WYNNE, Pa. (CBS) -- Lower Merion police are looking for a man involved in a terrifying carjacking. It happened Monday afternoon outside of a home on the 200 block of Wilshire Road in Penn Wynne.

Police say the victim arrived home and found an unknown man in his driveway. The man identified himself as a solicitor for a solar power company.

The victim declined the services and walked to his door. That's when police say the suspect pulled out a gun and attempted to force the man inside the home but was unable to. He then forced the victim into his own car and forced him to drive to several banks to withdraw money.

It ended when the victim jumped out of a moving car in North Philadelphia.

Police released a photo of the man they are looking for.

Officers eventually found the stolen car after it crashed near Norris Street.

If you recognize the man, give police a call.