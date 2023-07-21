Father shot son in murder-suicide in Lower Makefield Township: police

LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pa. (CBS) -- Police believe a father shot and killed his son before turning the gun on himself at a home in Lower Makefield Thursday night.

Police arrived at a home in the township and found 47-year-old Joseph Rozario and his 8-year-old son dead from gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the two were found dead inside the home they lived in.

Police said the son was a student at Afton Elementary School in the Pennsbury School District.

Grief counselors will be at the school Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.