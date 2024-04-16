Father of fallen Penn State student to celebrate her memory in Philadelphia Gift of Life Donor Dash

One father honors his daughter's memory in upcoming Donor Dash in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Organ donors will be celebrated with the upcoming Donor Dash for giving the ultimate gift of life. Among the runners will be a dad on a special mission.

Team Evie is raising money and awareness for the Gift of Life. Evie O'Brian was tragically killed in an accident 10 years ago, but her memory lives on.

Lacing up is her dad, David O'Brian, overrun with emotions. Running is something he did with his daughter Evie O'Brian, and it's what she was doing when she died.

"She got hit by a pickup truck," David O'Brian said.

Evie O'Brian was 18 at Penn State University, about to start college.

"She was full of life. We kid she lived more in 18 years than most people live in their entire life," David O'Brian said.

Time has passed, but the heartache lives on.

"At first you're shocked and angry, and you go through all these stages," David O'Brian said.

He stopped running after Evie died, but he's started training again to mark the decade.

"This is perfect, let's celebrate her life by getting out running again," David O'Brian said.

That's why he'll be running in the Donor Dash — his daughter was one of those donors.

"We know that people out there received her organs, and hopefully it helped them continue with their life," David O'Brian said.

David O'Brian and his family are now involved with the Gift of Life House, which helps support transplant families.

They help with meals for the families, and Evie is also part of the Threads of Love Memorial Quilt.

On the quilt, each patch represents a donor recognized by the Gift of Life. These are words on Evie's patch that the family says best describes her:

"Beautiful, entertaining, hilarious. Her laughter. She laughed. Life was good," David O'Brian said.

There are currently 30 runners on Team Evie for the Donor Dash on April 28 at the Navy Yard in Philadelphia.