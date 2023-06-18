Father Judge boys' baseball team wins first state championship vs. Mt. Lebanon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Father Judge boys' baseball team made history over the weekend.

The Crusaders defeated Mt. Lebanon High School, 4-1, in the PIAA Class 6A title game to win their first-ever state championship Saturday night at Medlar Field in University Park.

Congrats to the Father Judge Crusaders Baseball team for winning their first ever State Championship. Way to bring it home for the Phila. Catholic League! @CBSPhiladelphia — Steve Lindsay (@SteveLindsayCBS) June 17, 2023

The victory was an exclamation point for Father Judge's terrific season. Overall, the Crusaders went 25-2 and were 11-1 vs. Catholic League opponents.

Junior David Rodriguez pitched all seven innings for the Crusaders, allowing one run and six hits. He also recorded eight strikeouts.

The Crusaders trailed Mt. Lebanon for most of the game, but regained the lead in the top of the fifth inning.

Junior Brooks Henderson had a team-high three hits and scored two runs for Father Judge. Senior Anthony Jakeman hit a double and had two RBIs for the Crusaders.

Senior Nick Shiffler and junior Declan Foy also scored runs for Father Judge in the win.