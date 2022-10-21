Father-daughter share special bond with the Phillies

Rooting for the Phillies is a family affair for this father and daughter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Rooting for the Phillies is a family affair for many, especially this father-daughter team. She started out as an usher in the stadium and now she's a nurse in Philly.

Her dad has been with the Phillies for decades.

"I was taking her to games when she was a newborn," Harold Palmer said.

The Phillies are part of the family for Harold Palmer and his daughter, Alexa.

"I grew up loving baseball," Alexa Palmer said. "I grew up watching it every night and being there all the time."

Harold has worked for the Phillies in premium services at the stadium for 44 years.

"It's maintained a family atmosphere throughout," Harold said.

Alexa was even an usher at one point. Then she became a nurse, now working in the neonatal unit at Penn.

"Definitely still on my feet for hours at a time," Alexa said.

Her solution for that was Clove footwear created in Philadelphia for nurses and people who work on their feet.

"I said to her, 'Maybe I can get a pair to try wearing at the ballpark and see if that helps my back?''" Harold said.

And just in time for the first home game of the playoffs, Harold and Alexa have red sneakers.

"I love the fact that I have red shoes. I even go the shirt on to match. Figured i'd have to coordinate for the game tonight," Harold said.

Alexa has a collection of Clove sneakers that have eliminated her back and foot pain, including a Phillies edition.

"Very exciting, the city is fun to be in right now," Alexa said.

In FDR Park they've been dreaming about Red October. Their dog, Finley, is even a Phillies fan.

"This is awesome, we've been waiting for this for a long time," Harold said.

And Harold has his lucky Phillies ring.

"It's not a player's ring," he said. "Their ring has 105 diamonds, I believe ours has 13 diamonds in the P."

Harold said he wears the ring on special occasions.

For the Palmers, it doesn't get more special or exciting than this.

"Let's go Phillies," the father and daughter said.

Harold, who's been watching the Phillies for decades, says he has a good feeling about this team.

He predicts they're going to go all the way and win the World Series.