Philadelphia Japanese restaurant Shiroi Hana reportedly up for sale after 20 years | Digital Brief

Philadelphia Japanese restaurant Shiroi Hana reportedly up for sale after 20 years | Digital Brief

Philadelphia Japanese restaurant Shiroi Hana reportedly up for sale after 20 years | Digital Brief

A man has died after he was stabbed several times in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia, police say.

The 59-year-old victim was found in an apartment on the 9600 block of Bustleton Avenue with 15-20 stab wounds, police said. Medics pronounced the man dead just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Philadelphia police.

Police ask anyone with information to call 215-686-3334 or share tips anonymously at 215-686-TIPS (8477).