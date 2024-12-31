Watch CBS News
Man dies after being stabbed several times in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

A man has died after he was stabbed several times in the Bustleton section of Philadelphia, police say. 

The 59-year-old victim was found in an apartment on the 9600 block of Bustleton Avenue with 15-20 stab wounds, police said. Medics pronounced the man dead just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, according to Philadelphia police. 

Police ask anyone with information to call 215-686-3334 or share tips anonymously at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

