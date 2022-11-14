Watch CBS News
Arrest made after fatal Kensington crash: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A person was arrested after a crash in Philadelphia's Kensington section left a man dead on Sunday, police say. The incident happened at the intersection of G and Tioga Streets around 4:40 p.m.

Police say a person driving a gray 2009 Acura TSX was traveling northbound on G Street at a high rate of speed. The man, who was driving a 2004 Toyota, was traveling westbound on Tioga Street. 

According to police, the driver of the Acura went through a red light and collided with the Toyota. Medics pronounced the man driving the Toyota dead on the scene. 

The person driving the Acura was taken to Temple University Hospital with minor injuries, authorities say. 

