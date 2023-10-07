Philadelphia police looking for car in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for help from the public in looking for a car they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Kensington early Friday morning.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed a Silver Nissan was going southbound on Frankford Avenue and East Ontario Street and hit a 57-year-old man who was walking east during a steady red light in the intersection.

The man was taken to Temple Hospital by the Philly Fire Medics. Officials said the man, later identified as Carol Gascon, succumbed to his injuries just after 11 a.m.

Police said after the hit-and-run, the driver of the Nissan left the scene and went south on Frankford Avenue. In a picture from police, there is damage on the windshield.

Philadelphia Police Department

If anyone has information, police urge people to call the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180, 3181, call 911, 215-686-TIPS (8477), or submit an anonymous tip online.