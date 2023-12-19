Watch CBS News
65-year-old woman found inside home after fatal fire in Philadelphia's Franklinville neighborhood: police

By Taleisha Newbiel

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One woman died after a house fire in North Philadelphia's Franklinville section Tuesday afternoon.

Police and the fire department responded to a 911 call on the 800 block of West Tioga Street a little after 3:30 p.m.

The fire was put out by 3:45 p.m. and police said a 65-year-old woman was found inside the home and pronounced dead on the scene around 3:53 p.m.

Investigators are now trying to determine what sparked the fire.

