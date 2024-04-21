Watch CBS News
Local News

One teen dead, two injured after car crashes into tree in Philadelphia's Feltonville section

By Laura Fay

/ CBS Philadelphia

House passes aid bills to help Ukraine, Israel, Trump's trial continues Monday | Digital Brief
House passes aid bills to help Ukraine, Israel, Trump's trial continues Monday | Digital Brief 02:50

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One teen died and two others were injured when their car hit a tree in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia early Sunday afternoon, police said.

Three 16-year-olds were in the car, a Nissan Pathfinder, when it crashed into a tree in the median. One died at the scene and the other two were transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, police said. 

The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard northbound, police said.

The driver has been detained for investigation, according to police.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

First published on April 21, 2024 / 10:32 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.