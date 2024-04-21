One teen dead, two injured after car crashes into tree in Philadelphia's Feltonville section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One teen died and two others were injured when their car hit a tree in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia early Sunday afternoon, police said.
Three 16-year-olds were in the car, a Nissan Pathfinder, when it crashed into a tree in the median. One died at the scene and the other two were transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children, police said.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 400 block of West Roosevelt Boulevard northbound, police said.
The driver has been detained for investigation, according to police.