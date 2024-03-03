Watch CBS News
Police investigating fatal crash on I-95 in Port Richmond, all lanes closed

By Alexandra Simon

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Both northbound and southbound lanes on Interstate 95 remain closed Sunday morning as police investigate a fatal multi-vehicle crash.

Pennsylvania State Patrol said the crash happened on the northbound lanes of I-95 in Port Richmond near Aramingo Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

PSP said it's unknown how many vehicles were involved, but the agency confirmed two people were killed in the crash. Another person is in very critical condition.

All lanes between the Betsy Ross Bridge (Exit 26) and the Bridge Street/Harrison Avenue exit remain closed.

This is a developing story. CBS Philadelphia will provide more details as new updates become available.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 7:19 AM EST

