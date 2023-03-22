Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal crash closes portion of Bryn Mawr Ave. in Radnor Township

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: March 22, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: March 22, 2023 (AM) 02:27

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) - A fatal crash has shut down a portion of a road in Radnor Township. 

Radnor Township police say the crash happened on S. Bryn Mawr Avenue at Academy Lane, just after 11 a.m. Wednesday. 

At least one person was confirmed dead. 

The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 22, 2023 / 11:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.