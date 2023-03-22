Fatal crash closes portion of Bryn Mawr Ave. in Radnor Township

Digital Brief: March 22, 2023 (AM)

Digital Brief: March 22, 2023 (AM)

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (CBS) - A fatal crash has shut down a portion of a road in Radnor Township.

Radnor Township police say the crash happened on S. Bryn Mawr Avenue at Academy Lane, just after 11 a.m. Wednesday.

At least one person was confirmed dead.

The road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.