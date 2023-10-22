Woman dies in fatal car crash on I-676 in Philadelphia

Multi-car crash shuts down all lanes on part of I-676

Multi-car crash shuts down all lanes on part of I-676

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 24-year-old woman has died after her car was struck in a multi-car crash that shut down all lanes on part of I-676.

The crash happened on I-676 westbound early Sunday morning.

The 24-year-old's car was disabled from a previous crash and was blocking the left lane on I-676 westbound near mile marker 5.

A different car was driving in the left lane and struck the woman's car. The woman died in the crash.

All of the lanes that were closed on I-676 due to the fatal crash reopened at around 9 a.m.