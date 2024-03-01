How Manayunk's Fat Lady Brewing's circus theme offers a community bar for everyone

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- March 1 marks the first day of Women's History Month. To kick off the celebratory month, CBS News Philadelphia took a trip to Manayunk to highlight someone who is breaking glass ceilings in the world of breweries.

The owner of Fat Lady Brewing, Jane Lipton, does this every day.

"You know, we tend to think of a beer as being a man's drink and a sports-related drink, right? We tend to think of it that way. Come into Fat Lady Brewing, half our clientele are women, groups of women," Lipton said.

Lipton founded Fat Lady Brewing in 2021, which is one of the few women-owned breweries in the Delaware Valley. The brewery is located on Main Street in Manayunk.

"Groups of women love coming to Fat Lady Brewing because our tables aren't right up on each other; there's room, it's friendly, it's open," Lipton said.

The brewery has a circus theme to let everyone know that everyone is welcome.

"The overall concept is a circus theme, which takes us to our goal of being a community bar," Lipton explained. "In the old days the circus was a community. People made it their family. Everybody fit in. You found a niche and you could be there for life in a group of people that were open-minded and thought just like you thought and embraced you."

Fat Lady Brewing has events every night of the week and recently teamed up with Second Helping Barbecue to offer food.