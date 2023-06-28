Watch CBS News
Fashion District Philadelphia unveils Virginia "Lovework" sculpture

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Virginia "Lovework" sculpture unveiled at Fashion District Philadelphia
Virginia "Lovework" sculpture unveiled at Fashion District Philadelphia 00:17

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There is a new sign of love in Philadelphia!

A 'Lovework' sculpture from Virginia was unveiled at the Fashion District Wednesday. It symbolizes their state tourism motto: "Virginia is for Lovers."

Fairfax County has given one to Philadelphia, as part of a marketing relationship.

The state of Virginia has about 300 'Lovework' sculptures throughout the state.

Philly's best known sign of love, of course, is the LOVE sculpture in Love Park near City Hall, by the late Robert Indiana.

First published on June 28, 2023 / 1:27 PM

