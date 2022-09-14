Gunshot inside Fashion District forces mall to close early, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Frantic moments at Philadelphia's Fashion District. The mall shut down early Tuesday after a gun was fired inside. Police say one person is in custody.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and officials quickly put the mall on lockdown.

The sound of gunfire interrupted an otherwise beautiful September evening in Center City at 9th and Market Streets in front of Fashion District Philadelphia, where the shooting took place.

"At 6:34 this evening, an officer who was assigned and on routine patrol in this area heard one gunshot coming from the area of 9th and Market inside the gallery of Fashion District," Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said.

An officer stationed nearby heard the gunshot and rushed to the area he believed the gunshot came from.

In the lobby of the mall, police found one spent shell casing as well as a nearly fully loaded magazine, but no handgun.

"We were able to identify a description for a person who was possibly responsible for the shooting," Pace said.

Police were also able to see much of what actually occurred.

"Based on the surveillance footage, it appears that this individual fired a weapon," Pace said. "It's unclear at whom at this time, but after that first shot, it appears that the magazine dropped from the weapon and he wasn't able to fire anymore."

If there's any good news, it's that no one was seriously injured, though someone inside the mall did suffer a minor, superficial cut to one of their shoulders caused by debris flying from the granite that the bullet which was fired hit.

As for the suspect in question?

"We were able to find one person who appears to be a teenager who fits the flash description of the person inside the mall who fired," Pace said. "That person is now in custody and is being investigated."

No one was struck by the bullet.

As for a potential motive or if the suspect was trying to shoot someone, those are answers police say they're working to arrive at.