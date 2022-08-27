Loved ones rally for justice for 8-year-old Fanta Bility in Sharon Hill on 1 year anniversary of her death

Loved ones rally for justice for 8-year-old Fanta Bility on 1 year anniversary of her death

Loved ones rally for justice for 8-year-old Fanta Bility on 1 year anniversary of her death

Loved ones rally for justice for 8-year-old Fanta Bility on 1 year anniversary of her death

SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- It's been one year since three Sharon Hill police officers fired shots near a crowd outside a high school football stadium and killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility. Since then, there have been growing calls for reform and justice for Fanta.

"Say her name! Fanta Bility," the crowd chanted in Sharon Hill on Saturday.

Three hundred sixty five days ago, Fanta took her last breath in her mother's arms following a football game in Sharon Hill.

"It went by so fast, but the loss is so heavy," a man said.

On this grim anniversary, loved ones gathered at Memorial Park to say her name.

"We're not the same, she's not the same, none of us are," a woman said.

This rally comes weeks after Sharon Hill Borough Council released a heavily redacted report on the department's use of deadly force.

The report was meant to shed light on the circumstances that prompted Sharon Hill officers to shoot into a crowd of people, which killed Fanta.

"It was a murder," a man said. "And those associated with that need to do and serve a consequence of that."

The three officers involved claim they were responding to a shooting nearby. They have since been fired and charged. This grieving mother says she wants the focus shifted to Fanta.

"I'm so sad," her mother said. "Fanta was somebody. She was so kind. She was so good."

Reminiscing on Fanta's life, loved ones say she was fond of her siblings, the color pink and TikTok.

"Very friendly, very outgoing" a loved one said.

They marched from Memorial Park to the Sharon Hill High School football field to send a message that she was not forgotten.

"It hurts, it hurts," Joe Wilson said. "I didn't know her family or anybody, but I guess it could've been my baby."