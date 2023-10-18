Fans from all over visit the Sports Trifecta in South Philadelphia

Busy day in South Philadelphia as the Phillies lead in the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The tailgate lots are filling up and thousands of people from across the country and around the world are in Philly for an incredibly busy night. CBS News Philadelphia has seen sombreros, Philly gear, and lots of orange as fans show their love for the Flyers.

We've seen the Mexican flag being flown outside Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field.

The Linc is hosting an international soccer match between Mexico and Germany that started at 8 p.m. Next door at the Wells Fargo Center, the Flyers are holding their home opener against the Vancouver Canucks.

The puck dropped at 6 p.m. and the Phils are looking to take both games at home against the Diamondbacks in the NLCS.

Fans have traveled near and far for what many are calling the sports trifecta in South Philly.

The @Phillies are trying to go up 2-0 in the NLCS tonight. The @NHLFlyers have their home opener at the Wells Fargo Center, and oh yeah @LFFStadium is hosting the #Mexico vs #Germany soccer match. A busy night in South Philly! ⚾️ 🏒 ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/3SwVXQbNrL — Ryan Hughes (@HughesCBS3) October 17, 2023

"I just came in from Fort Lauderdale stopped at the stadium went and did some shopping there," Paul Santone said. "Just excitement of the Phillies right now it's just unbelievable."

"The energy here is intense," Bree Kearse said. "The locals, they really love it, they all come in and they're really excited."

"Man, it's like a once-in-a-lifetime event it's so much fun so many wins because it's so loud in the stadium," Kevin Manning said. "We're just so excited and ready to celebrate."

"I've been in New York, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, Arizona," Jeff Treible said. "[Citizens Bank Park] The loudest stadium I've ever been to in my life, greatest fans I've ever been around. I heard they were rowdy and mean, but nothing but respect from everyone."

Treible was born and raised in Arizona, a die-hard Diamondbacks fan, and he flew to Philly on Sunday for Monday night's game. He's going home a little disappointed but you heard him say, Phillies fans are the greatest fans he's ever been around.

CBS News Philadelphia saw the Phillies owner, John Middleton, walking outside the Bank, shaking hands with fans and stopping to take photos. Everyone is enjoying this moment.

It may be Red October but many businesses are seeing green Tuesday night.

"It's just how we are...loud, obnoxious, passionate," Mark Rossi said.

The Philly Phaithful are hoping to keep the winning streak alive this postseason at Citizen's Bank Park and fans, like, Jennifer Cameron are representing the city from head to toe.

"I got my Phils, we got our earrings, she's got her hat and our jerseys," Cameron said. "A little bit of everything you have to it's in your heart in your soul."