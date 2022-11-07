Fans celebrate Houston Astros' World Series win with parade, 1 arrested after throwing beer can at Senator Cruz

Man arrested after throwing beer can at Sen. Cruz during Astros parade Man arrested after throwing beer can at Sen. Cruz during Astros parade 00:45

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Thousands of fans celebrated the Houston Astros' World Series win with a downtown parade on Monday.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner had encouraged fans coming to the victory parade to "arrive early, wear Astros' colors, be loud and celebrate safely." The parade started at noon.

Houston police said they arrested one person during the parade for throwing a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz.

Cruz, a Houston resident, was on a float in the parade when a beer can hit him in his upper body area. Police said he did not require medical attention.

A 33-year-old man was arrested without further incident, police said.

HPD made one arrest during today’s victory parade. A male, 33, threw a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz as the Senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St. The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area. The Senator did not require medical attention.

Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer and the Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons on Saturday, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6.

The city said in a news release that the downtown parade after the Astros' 2017 win brought in about 1 million people, and organizers expected about that many people to attend Monday's parade.

Saturday's win gave the Astros' 73-year-old manager Dusty Baker his first title in 25 seasons as a manager, the last three in Houston.