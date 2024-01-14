Philadelphia's Famous 4th Street Delicatessen sold

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A landmark Philadelphia deli is changing hands.

Famous 4th Street Delicatessen, located at 4th and Bainbridge streets in the city's Queen Village neighborhood, has been sold.

Owner Russ Cowan confirmed that he sold the business to restaurateur Al Gamble.

The deli, known for its supersized portions, black and white tiled floors and revolving door of celebrities, politicians and athletes, has been a city staple since it opened in 1923.

Among the famous faces to have dined at the deli over the years are President Barack Obama, former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Rachael Ray, Adam Sandler and Bryce Harper.