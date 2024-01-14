Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia's Famous 4th Street Delicatessen sold

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Famous 4th Street Deli in Philadelphia's Queen Village sold
Famous 4th Street Deli in Philadelphia's Queen Village sold 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A landmark Philadelphia deli is changing hands.

Famous 4th Street Delicatessen, located at 4th and Bainbridge streets in the city's Queen Village neighborhood, has been sold.

Owner Russ Cowan confirmed that he sold the business to restaurateur Al Gamble.

The deli, known for its supersized portions, black and white tiled floors and revolving door of celebrities, politicians and athletes, has been a city staple since it opened in 1923.

Among the famous faces to have dined at the deli over the years are President Barack Obama, former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Rachael Ray, Adam Sandler and Bryce Harper.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on January 14, 2024 / 8:44 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.