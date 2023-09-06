Famous 4th Street Cookie Company bringing back cookie competition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- National Cookie Month is next month, but before then you could enter and become a cookie champion.

The Famous Cookie Baking Competition is back, run by Famous 4th Street Cookie Company.

"We had so much fun with our first baking competition and we wanted to bring it back to the public," owner Tina Phillips said. "So many people say...'you need to try my cookie,' so we thought, let's have the community involved, let's bring everybody around to join us and try to make their cookie famous."

Here's how it works: all entrants enter their recipe by Friday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. Contestants will then be notified if they advance to a semi-finalist round. Those contestants must make a video and drop off baked samples of their recipe to the Famous 4th Street Cookie booth in the Reading Terminal Market.

The competition ends with a bake-off at Reading Terminal Market on the morning of Oct. 20 and the winner is announced Nov. 3.

More details are available on the company's website, Famouscookies.com.