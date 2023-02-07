Family of missing South Florida Lyft driver says Gary Levin is dead Family of missing South Florida Lyft driver says Gary Levin is dead 00:23

MIAMI - The family of a missing South Florida Lyft driver posted on social media Tuesday saying that Gary Levin had died.

Lindsay DiBetta, Levin's daughter, posted on Facebook that services in her father's honor would be announced in the coming days.





Levin, 74, lived in Palm Beach Garden and drove for Lyft in his spare time, DiBetta said.

His family told CBS 4 that local law enforcement authorities found his red 2022 Kia in North Carolina, but he was nowhere to be found.

He went missing last Monday. DiBetta said he picked up a passenger in Delray Beach shortly before 1:30 p.m., dropping off the rider in Okeechobee County at around 4:30 p.m.

She says that's when Levin's Lyft app and cell phone were last active.