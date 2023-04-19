Families search for answers as Philadelphia holds first Missing Persons Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tracy Steward and her brother, Samuel Dupriest, haven't seen their sister, Jeanette Dupriest, since 2010.

"Every day I'm pounding somebody's door, somebody's phone, looking for my sister, because I love you and I miss you and I just want you back home with your family," Steward said.

For Anna Badie, it's been 16 years since she last saw her oldest son, Tyrese Beatty.

"He was supposed to went into the Navy as an E3 that September," Badie said. "He was excited about that."

Jeanette and Tyrese are just two of many Philadelphians who haven't been seen in years or even decades. Philadelphia police say their Special Victims Unit alone has 80 long-term missing persons cases, dating between 1949 and 2015. It's why the department decided to hold its first Missing Persons Day Wednesday afternoon.

In the basement area of the Temple University Student Center, families and friends could come seeking answers or updates on their missing loved ones. But besides that, police were also hoping to gather a crucial piece of information, one they believe can help them solve many of these cases: DNA.

"With these advancements in DNA testing and genetic genealogy, cases where we were at that brick wall, doors were now opening," Sgt. Eric Gripp with PPD said.

DNA and genealogy were the catalysts that led investigators to solve the identity of the "Boy in the Box." In December, police officially ID'd remains found on the side of the road in 1957 as Joseph Augustus Zarelli.

Now, investigators think it could be a big step in putting names to the more than 200 unidentified remains currently held by the city medical examiner.

"Not everyone has the attention that young Joseph did," Sgt. Gripp said. "And we want to let people know that their missing person is just as important as that young child was."

Tracy and Anna both say their DNA is already in the database. For now, they continue to hold out hope they'll see their loved ones again.

"We love you baby," said Steward, when asked what she wants Jeanette to hear. "And your big sister, brother, mother, all of us, we've never stopped looking for you. Every day."

"We all just want to know Tyrese is okay. That's all we want to know," Badie said. "Tyrese, you can live how you want live. You can be how you want be. We just want to know because we haven't seen you in such a long time."

Police say if you believe someone is missing, call 911 or visit your local police district to make a report.