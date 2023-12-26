Families flock to Philadelphia cathedral for Christmas Mass

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Families from all over the country were in Center City Monday to celebrate Christmas. Many packed the pews at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul, which held several Masses.

Eber Bobadillia and Karen Chavez are Eagles fans visiting from Dallas.

The couple, who have been dating for two years, were pleasantly surprised they could worship together – if they could get a seat.

"First time coming here. Been visiting Philadelphia. This is my second time here, her first time," Bobadillia said. "So, we just wanted to come and take a look at it to see if we could get inside, maybe."

"Yeah, we didn't know mass was going on, so that would be pretty neat, too," Chavez said.

During the service, the clergy shared a message of hope on the day that Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

For those who could not make it to church, the mass was also streamed online.