Families already making plans for summer at the Jersey Shore

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Even though it's still the winter, families are already making plans to rent homes for the summer at the Jersey Shore.

Maria Kirk runs the website "ShoreSummerRentals.com," and she said 78% of their listings are already booked up.

She added their booking rate is 5% higher this year compared to the same time last year.

"People booked earlier in the fall," Kirk said. "They want to get the property that they want, and they know, especially with COVID, there wasn't much inventory left so they're booking earlier than in the past."

Wildwood native Brendan Phillips said he's noticed a spike in the number of renters interested in the area.

"Especially after COVID, everyone flocked to the shore," Phillips said. "So rental properties are going sky high, Airbnb's and property values just going through the roof here."

John Palesano said he's seen more construction this offseason to support the rental market.

"There were a lot of older buildings that needed to be replaced," Palesano said. "There's still a good mix of old properties and new properties down here, so it's kind of a nice mix right now."

Kirk said if families want to book a rental property for the summer, the time to book is now.

"If you're particular about your property and your location," Kirk said. "If you want to be close to the beach, if you want newer, you have to book now."