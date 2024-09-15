Crowds fill the streets of Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill section for 40th Annual Fall for the Arts Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Large crowds of people filled the street of Germantown Avenue in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill section Sunday for the 40th Annual Fall for the Arts Festival.

Art of all kinds was on display as more than 200 artists showcased their work on what turned out to be a picturesque day.

Win Gregg and her family drove all the way from Doylestown to attend.

"It's a very special festival," she said.

Gregg was among thousands of people who filled the street to take in a variety of vendors.

"We have watercolor, oil, acrylics and photography. Something for everyone. All kinds of different mediums," Courtney O'Neill, with the Chestnut Hill Business District, said.

For some artists like Bill Ozzredd, it was the first time he got the chance to be a part of it.

"So happy to be here today. It's a beautiful day. Lots of people. A great chance to show my art ... couldn't ask for more," he said.

O'Neill said the festival continues to grow. She said it started as a sidewalk sale and has grown into an event that's taken over seven city blocks.

"We actually did find out that last year, Fall for the Arts was about 9,500 people. So, almost 10,000 visitors," she said. "And today, I have to say, this feels like more."

And for Gregg and her family, the festival did not disappoint.

"It was a wonderful day," she said.

And it's an event they're already looking forward to for next year.