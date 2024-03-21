FAA moving control of Newark airspace to Philadelphia FAA moving control of Newark airspace to Philadelphia 02:14

NEWARK, N.J. -- Newark Liberty International is one of the busiest airports in the country.

Data from the Port Authority shows that in January alone, more than 31,000 flights landed and departed from the airport.

And that can lead to a lot of congestion, which has prompted the Federal Aviation Administration to move Newark air traffic control to Philadelphia.

Everyone has had a nightmare travel story as result of a flight delay.

"I slept in the chair for like six hours straight because of the long layover," New York resident Martina Boczar said.

"The TSA ... getting through there was miserable. We came from San Juan, and we were waiting in line for hours," Schaefer Scarritt added.

READ MORE: FAA forming panel to study on-the-job fatigue at air traffic control centers

The FAA says to meet the continued traffic demand in the busy Northeast Corridor, it is relocating control of the Newark airspace area to the Philadelphia towers.

The agency said several controllers who guide planes in and out of airports will voluntarily transfer to Philadelphia.

"The initiative will allow the FAA to improve staffing, training and modernization of area facilities," the FAA said.

CBS New York spoke to aviation expert Al Yurman on Thursday.

"Philadelphia will control two areas and that'll keep probably the traffic moving a lot better," Yurman said.

"It's good they're looking for ways to update, upgrade infrastructure and make it as smooth as possible for travelers," Belleville resident Tatiana Gomez said.

Some aviation experts said the move will actually help alleviate congestion at Newark Liberty, one of the busiest airports in the country.

"It's better because the controllers won't have as much traffic that they have to control themselves," Yurman said.

Some travelers said for the spring vacation season they'll travel light in case of delays.

"Just wear all your clothes. Just don't pay for extra stuff," said Bryce Perez, of New York.

The transition is scheduled for the end of June, in time for the summer travel season.

The union representing air traffic controllers said it has expressed concerns to the FAA regarding the challenges associated with the transfer of the airspace. It said the FAA is offering incentives for volunteers to move to Philadelphia.