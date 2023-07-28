Extreme heat causing HVAC companies to work in overdrive

AC units in homes are struggling to keep up with the extreme heat

PAULSBORO N.J, (CBS) -- The oppressive heat has many of your air conditioning units working overtime. This is the busiest time of the year for HVAC companies, and they say the last two days they have been swamped with calls because of excessive heat.

We're told the temperature can climb to above 80 degrees inside some homes with no AC in just about an hour's time.

For the last 24 hours, Mario Manzella with Manzella Home Services says his phone has been ringing off the hook.

With the air conditioning at many homes running at full speed during this extreme heat, some units are struggling to keep up.

"If they're maintained well, they do what they're supposed to do, and they keep up," Manzella said.

CBS Philadelphia caught up with Mario in Mickleton, New Jersey while he was repairing the AC unit -- that was no longer keeping this home cool.

"It's just muggy, so swampy, just hot changing shirts because you're sweating it out," Roger Morin said.

But Manzella knew the root of the problem.

"They're having high head pressure and it's from having a dirty coil."

He gave the unit what's called an acid wash to clean away the dirt. It was as good as new in less than an hour.

But with it feeling like 100 plus degrees, many HVAC companies are fielding calls.

And the Weiss Hardware store in Paulsboro tells us customers have been coming in buying fans and portable window units trying to keep cool.

"Some didn't have AC at all and they decided to get it, and some, they're breaking and have to get it replaced as fast as possible," said owner, Phil Weiss.

Manzella says no matter the weather -- if you change your AC filter often --- it can save you time and a lot of money.

And having your unit MAINTAINED every year...can help it survive these extreme temperatures.