Explosion under investigation in Northampton Township, Bucks County: DA

Digital Brief: Sept. 18, 2023 (AM)

NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Bucks County authorities are investigating an explosion that reportedly happened over the weekend in Northampton Township, District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said in a statement Monday.

The dispatchers at the Bucks County 911 Center got at least 75 calls about the explosion that happened around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officials sent out a Bucks County drone team to investigate the incident Saturday night and Sunday morning, according to a release.

The Bucks County Rangers, Northampton Township Police Department and detectives in the Bucks County DA's office are handling the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bucks County Rangers at 215-348-6624, the Northampton Township Police Department at 215-322-6111 or the Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6354.