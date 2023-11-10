Exercise challenge raises money to help veterans transition out of military service

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On this Veterans Day there's an exercise challenge raising money to help vets. It's called Burpees For Vets.

A burpee is like a jumping squat with a push up, very challenging to say the least. People around the country and here in Philadelphia are doing them for vets.

Coaches at F45 Training Bala Cynwyd are dung a burpee for every dollar donated by members to the Burpees For Vets campaign.

41 year old Juspin Jones is a navy veteran and also a trainer at F45.

Stahl: "How many burpees at one time can you do?"

Jones: "I think once I get to about 40 it's a tap out mode after that."

The burpee challenge is a national platform that different organizations and individuals have joined.

The money raised will go to organizations that help vets transition out of military service.

"It's very different coming from military service back into the civilian life so I think it's a pretty good thing, stuff like this is happening," Jones said.

The burpee challenge is especially popular here because the exercise is incorporated into most classes.

"A burpee is a full body movement essentially you're jumping back into a plank lower chest to floor you jump back in and you jump up," Marysel Jones the owner of F45, said.

Marysel says burpees are a whole body workout one of many incorporated into these 45 minute high intensity interval circuits.

"I was dealing with pre diabetic obesity and high blood pressure. Since I joined I have lost 52 pounds," Apurva Bidja said.

Team training that's helping people get healthy now joining forces to help raise money for veterans.

"I think it's really impt that we recognize the sacrifices that they've made and thank them," Marysel said.

F45 Bala has raised about two hundred dollars for the cause

Nationally the goal is half a million dollars. So far the campaign has collected more than two hundred sixty thousand dollars.