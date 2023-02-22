Exclusive: Victim of year-long kidnapping in Burlington County speaks out

WEST TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) -- The woman at the center of an alleged year-long kidnapping that, according to New Jersey State Police, ended with her escaping her captor by hiding in a rural Burlington County gas station, is sharing her story for the first time.

The woman, who spoke exclusively to CBS Philadelphia, agreed to share her story provided her identity wasn't revealed.

New Jersey State Police accused James Parrillo Jr. of holding the woman hostage for nearly a year as they traveled across the country.

"I would like to thank all those who are already praying for myself, and everyone involved," the woman said. "I would really like for them to pray for James [Parrillo] too."

She said she met Parrillo at a New Mexico gas station, and when she met him, she felt he was in need and wanted to help him.

Shortly thereafter, she said he took her phone and debit cards and isolated her from her family.

She said he repeatedly assaulted her, especially when she tried to escape.

"When I would try, I was beaten severely," she said. "I'm still recovering from broken ribs and other injuries."

She said she finally got the opportunity to escape while staying with Parrillo in a house in rural Burlington County.

"I got to the bottom of the stairs, and he said, 'Please don't do this, I love you. Please don't do this, I love you,'" she recalled. "I said, No you're going to kill me.' And he said to me, 'I promise I won't kill you.' And I just ran because I knew I had to run."

She said she ran to a nearby gas station.

Surveillance video showed her running inside and locking herself in, while workers scrambled to help her.

New Jersey State Police arrested Parrillo and called the woman's actions heroic.

"I'm not a hero. I'm not brave by any stretch of the imagination," the woman said. "Anything that I was allowed to accomplish, all of it is because of God."

New Jersey State Police say they're asking for anyone who may have encountered Parrillo in their travels to call the tip-line number 855-363-6548. Callers can remain anonymous.