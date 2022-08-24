Man shot several times, killed after answering apartment door in Ewing Township, New Jersey
EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Detectives are investigating an early morning homicide in Ewing Township on Wednesday. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 100 block of Midway Lane.
Police tell Eyewitness News that a 30-year-old man was shot several times after he answered the door at his apartment.
Detectives do not think this was a random shooting.
So far, no arrests have been made.
