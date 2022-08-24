Man shot several times, killed after answering apartment door in Ewing Township, New Jersey

Man shot, killed after answering apartment door in Ewing Township, New Jersey

Man shot, killed after answering apartment door in Ewing Township, New Jersey

Man shot, killed after answering apartment door in Ewing Township, New Jersey

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Detectives are investigating an early morning homicide in Ewing Township on Wednesday. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 100 block of Midway Lane.

Police tell Eyewitness News that a 30-year-old man was shot several times after he answered the door at his apartment.

Detectives do not think this was a random shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.