Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot several times, killed after answering apartment door in Ewing Township, New Jersey

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man shot, killed after answering apartment door in Ewing Township, New Jersey
Man shot, killed after answering apartment door in Ewing Township, New Jersey 00:22

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Detectives are investigating an early morning homicide in Ewing Township on Wednesday. Chopper 3 was over the scene on the 100 block of Midway Lane.

Police tell Eyewitness News that a 30-year-old man was shot several times after he answered the door at his apartment.

Detectives do not think this was a random shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 24, 2022 / 12:47 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.