Multiple residents injured after fire in Ewing Township, New Jersey

Multiple residents injured in apartment building fire in Ewing Township, New Jersey

Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a fire in Ewing Township, New Jersey, Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. at 860 Lower Ferry Road in Mercer County.

Emergency crews helped several residents get out of the six-story apartment building, officials said.

Several windows are broken, and fire and smoke damage can be seen in the building. The building appears to be mostly without power, but some units have electricity.

CBS News Philadelphia is working to learn how many people were injured and when residents will be able to return to their homes.

The Mercer County prosecutor's office is handling the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.