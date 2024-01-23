Adult, dog dead after house fire in Ewing Township: police

EWING TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- There is an ongoing investigation after an adult and a dog died after a house fire in Ewing Township Tuesday night, Ewing police said.

Officers responded to reports of a fire with a possible entrapment on Boone Avenue after 7:10 p.m., according to the department's Facebook page.

Police said the adult was pronounced dead at the scene and a dog was also found dead. Many patrol officers saw the flames and said they were unable to get into the home because of the heavy smoke and heat.

The fire was able to be put out with help from Ewing Fire - Station 30, West Trenton Volunteer Fire and Prospect Heights Volunteer Fire.

The fatal fire is being investigated by detectives from the Ewing Police Department Detective Bureau and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and police said the name of the adult will not be released due to notifying the next of kin.