Officer shoots, injures woman while serving eviction in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A landlord-tenant court officer serving an eviction notice shot and critically injured a woman Wednesday, Philadelphia police said.
The woman was being served an eviction notice when a confrontation ensued in the Girard Court Apartments.
Police said there was a shooting after 9 a.m. Wednesday in the hallway of a building on the 2100 block of North College Avenue in North Philadelphia.
The woman, in her 30s, was shot in the head.
She is now being treated at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.