"Everything Everywhere All at Once" resonates with Philly's Asian-American community

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” resonates with Asian-American community in Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- "Everything Everywhere All at Once" won just about everything during a historic night at the Oscars.

The film earned seven Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor and Actress.

"It's about family and Asian immigrants being in the U.S. and how they cope with intergenerational issues," Chinese immigrant Weilun Qian said.

For some Asian Americans, the film was like watching a dramatized version of their own stories on the big screen.

"Within the community a lot of my friends who are Asian, we've had conversations about how much we relate to it," Ryan La said.

Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress in a Leading Role. She's the first Asian to ever win the award.

"For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities," Yeoh said while accepting her award.

Her speech resonated with several young Asian Americans.

"When she won, I was really happy for her because her Kung Fu movies were classics and it's good, she gets recognized here in the U.S. as well," Qian said.

Yeoh's co-star, Ke Huy Quan, won for Best Supporting Actor.

Ke Huy Quan, winner of the Oscar for best actor in a supporting role for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," attends the Vanity Fair 95th Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, California, on March 12, 2023. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

"This, this is the American dream," Quan said while accepting his award.

Philadelphia based Asian American filmmaker Kris Mendoza said the movie's success goes well beyond the Oscars.

"It did really well in the box office," Mendoza said. "I think that has to do with proving that there is a market for it. I think the reason that this film is really resonating with the Asian American Pacific Islander population is because it's refreshing to see Asian Americans portrayed in non-stereotypical Asian American Hollywood tropes."

Selena Yip is the executive director of the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival. Although they said they loved the film, they think there is still room in Hollywood for more representation.

"While I think it's really amazing that we have 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' sweeping all of these awards, I think we need to really examine the Oscars in general," Yip said.

Many of the Asian Americans CBS News Philadelphia spoke to said they hope more films continue to recognize the talents of Asian actors and film professionals.