'Everwood' actor Treat Williams dies after motorcycle crash in Vermont

Actor Treat Williams, known for his role in "Everwood" has died after a motorcycle crash in Vermont. He was 71.

According to the Vermont State Police, the fatal collision happened a little after 4:50 p.m. on June 12 in the town of Dorset. In their initial investigation, police believe a driver behind the wheel of a 2008 Honda Element attempted to turn into a parking lot, crossing into the path of Williams.

Police said the actor was unable to avoid the collision and was thrown off his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries. Paramedics airlifted Williams to a hospital in Albany, NY, where he later died.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. He was not taken to a hospital.

Williams began his acting career in 1975 as Billings in the movie "Deadly Hero." Five years later, the young actor was nominated for a Golden Globe thanks to his performance in the 1979 movie "Hair."

From 2002-2006, Williams starred in the TV series "Everwood" as Dr. Andrew "Andy" Brown brain surgeon from Manhattan that moved to a small Colorado mountain town after his wife died.

He recently made an appearance on the CBS cop drama "Blue Bloods" as Lenny Ross.