Philly police release video of suspect wanted in connection to fatal shooting of Temple alumnus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police will provide an update on Friday on the shooting of Everett Beauregard, a recent Temple University alumnus and former intern of U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle that was killed early Thursday morning in West Philadelphia near Drexel University. The press conference will take place at 12:30 p.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philadelphia above.

Philadelphia detectives released new video of the suspect wanted in the deadly shooting of Beauregard.

The shooting happened a little after midnight on Thursday on the 400 block of North 35th Street.

When officers got to the scene, they found Beauregard laying unresponsive on the sidewalk, bleeding heavily from a single gunshot to the back of his neck.

Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Hospital but were unable to save him.

Beauregard was pronounced dead at about 1 a.m. While investigating the shooting, police found four shell casings. Three of them were just feet away from where Beauregard was laying.

Temple released a statement in regards to the shooting:

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic death of Temple alumnus Everett Beauregard, who was killed in West Philadelphia last night. It is the latest example of the senseless and harrowing gun violence epidemic that continues to grip both this city and this country. Everett had just become Temple Made in June, which only further magnifies the tragic circumstances surrounding his death. He had a very bright future ahead of him, and it is beyond disheartening knowing we will no longer be able to watch him soar alongside his fellow Owls. Our thoughts are with Everett's family, friends and the entire Temple community during this tremendously difficult time."