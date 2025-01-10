Pennsylvania police officer, former police vice officer charged with rape, Lehigh County District Attorney says

Cargo ship Algoma Verity still stuck in Delaware River, Coast Guard says | Digital Brief

Cargo ship Algoma Verity still stuck in Delaware River, Coast Guard says | Digital Brief

Cargo ship Algoma Verity still stuck in Delaware River, Coast Guard says | Digital Brief

A current Allentown police officer and a former police vice officer were charged with rape for allegedly sexually assaulting the same victim between 2011 and 2015, according to the Lehigh County District Attorney.

District Attorney Gavin Holihan identified the officers as 45-year-old Evan Weaver and 47-year-old Jason Michael Krasley, both of whom are charged with involuntary sexual servitude, rape, indecent assault, official oppression, prostitution and related offenses.

Weaver, who lives in Weisenberg, is the current Allentown police officer. He's also charged with sexual assault, according to an announcement from the DA's office.

Krasley, who lives in Upper Milford Township, is a former police vice officer with the Allentown Police Department. He's additionally charged with kidnapping, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, intimidation of a witness and criminal coercion.

The Lehigh County Detectives led the investigation into both Krasley and Weaver. According to the DA's office, the crimes allegedly involved happened between 2011-2015. The men are charged with allegedly raping the same victim, officials said.

Both men were taken into custody and are being held at the Lehigh County Central Booking Center, where they await arraignment.

According to the DA's office, Krasley was charged back on Nov. 15, 2024, with theft by unlawful taking, disposition of receiving stolen property and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 29.

If Weaver and Krasley are convicted of rape and involuntary sexual servitude, they face a possible maximum life sentence in prison, the DA's office said.