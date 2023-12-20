NJ teen with potentially deadly heart condition gets a surprise of her life from Make-A-Wish foundation

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A teen facing a potentially deadly heart condition has a dream come true Wednesday.

Fourteen-year-old Erynn Onley from Cape May County came to the Subaru Cherry Hill dealership and found a carload of professional music equipment -- a gift from the Make-A-Wish foundation.

"I'm shaking a little bit," Onley said.

Onley's father, Eric, said she has spent her life-fighting health problems.

"She has had a rough childhood with the early going undiagnosed with the long Crohn's and everything basically from 3 to about 12, she didn't really have much of a life," Eric Onley said.

Then last year, the young music lover found out she had a serious heart problem.

"We did discover the Long QT syndrome and we closely monitoring that but she's doing great," Eric Onley said.

"I'm doing well but sometimes it gets hard," Onley said.

Tom Weatherall, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish New Jersey, was excited to reward all that grit by giving her all the recording equipment.

CBS News Philadelphia

"Our dear friends here at Subaru Cherry Hill are going to be helping to make that wish come to life for her," Weatherall said.

John Daqui, the general sales manager, even got his son involved.

"The wall art that we have inside the car is a donation from him," Daqui said.

She can look forward to doing what she really loves, which is making music with her family and friends.

CBS News Philadelphia

"Most of the stuff I got from my dad, that is what my dad listens to," she said.

"She likes classic rock and the new stuff and she's gonna raid my music collection probably very soon," Eric Onley said.

Her mother, Lauren, said her family will never forget this day.

"It's just amazing and I think that it's a blessing to have Make-A-Wish to do something like this for my daughter," Lauren Onley said.

This isn't all.

Next month, Make-A-Wish will head to Onley's house to build her a shed so she can make all the music her heart desires just for her and her band.