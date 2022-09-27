Watch CBS News
Wildwood police arrest driver who struck golf cart during weekend's illegal street racing event

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) -- Wildwood police have made another arrest stemming from the illegal street racing event in the Jersey Shore town over the weekend. It resulted in several crashes, at least two deaths and multiple injuries.

Investigators say 22-year-old Eryk Wnek of Linden, New Jersey, was driving a BMW that hit a golf cart Saturday night.

The person driving the golf cart was critically injured. Three others were also hurt.

Wnek is facing several charges, including aggravated assault.

Two pedestrians were killed by another car Saturday night.

The driver of that car, Gerald White, is also in custody.

First published on September 27, 2022 / 4:13 PM

