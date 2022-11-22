Watch CBS News
Crime

Man wanted for stealing over $20K from safe at Mt. Airy church

By Matt Petrillo, CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man wanted for stealing more than $20K from Mt. Airy church
Man wanted for stealing more than $20K from Mt. Airy church 02:35

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pastor of a historic Philadelphia church Tuesday made a public plea to the still-unidentified person who stole over $20,000 from the church's safe earlier this month.

"I'm not interested in you going to jail, I'm interested in you getting another chance as the God we serve does for so many of us," said Rev. Dr. Alyn Waller, senior pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Police released surveillance video from Enon Tabernacle showing a Nov. 12 burglary. They say someone was seen on surveillance video walking through the parking lot and then breaking through a glass door to enter the church.

Inside, the thief headed to the main office, where a locked safe was on the floor. They broke into the safe using a tool and took about $20,000-$25,000 in cash and checks. 

Waller empathized with the burglar and wants them to reach out to the church.

"I mean this with the bottom of my heart, we can give you more than you can ever take from us," Waller said. "If life has hit you this hard that you have to attempt to take people's faith and their faith-giving, that must mean life is pretty rough for you and you are hurting right now." 

"Our heart toward you is to help you, to help you with this Thanksgiving, to help you with Christmas, to help you with however we can help you get back on your feet," Waller added.  

Police say after the theft, the burglar left the building walking toward Cheltenham Avenue.

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a black coat, pants and sneakers, along with yellow and black work gloves and a black backpack with the word "BRAND" on it.

Commercial Burglary 2800 W Cheltenham Ave DC 22 14 058580 by PhiladelphiaPolice on YouTube

Police want you to notice the suspect's distinct walk. If you know who this is, call police.  

Waller is encouraging the suspect to do the right thing.    

The pastor also says they will suspend a giving box set up during the week but church will still be held on Sunday.

Matt Petrillo
matt-petrillo-web-headshot-620x349-2018.jpg

Matt Petrillo came home to join the CBS3 Eyewitness News team as a general assignment reporter in March 2018.

First published on November 22, 2022 / 8:06 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.