Man wanted for stealing over $20K from safe at Mt. Airy church

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The pastor of a historic Philadelphia church Tuesday made a public plea to the still-unidentified person who stole over $20,000 from the church's safe earlier this month.

"I'm not interested in you going to jail, I'm interested in you getting another chance as the God we serve does for so many of us," said Rev. Dr. Alyn Waller, senior pastor at Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Police released surveillance video from Enon Tabernacle showing a Nov. 12 burglary. They say someone was seen on surveillance video walking through the parking lot and then breaking through a glass door to enter the church.

Inside, the thief headed to the main office, where a locked safe was on the floor. They broke into the safe using a tool and took about $20,000-$25,000 in cash and checks.

Waller empathized with the burglar and wants them to reach out to the church.

"I mean this with the bottom of my heart, we can give you more than you can ever take from us," Waller said. "If life has hit you this hard that you have to attempt to take people's faith and their faith-giving, that must mean life is pretty rough for you and you are hurting right now."

Reverend Dr. Alyn E. Waller is the Senior Pastor of the Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church

@CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/qi2U9xqe57 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 22, 2022

"Our heart toward you is to help you, to help you with this Thanksgiving, to help you with Christmas, to help you with however we can help you get back on your feet," Waller added.

Police say after the theft, the burglar left the building walking toward Cheltenham Avenue.

Police described the suspect as a man wearing a black coat, pants and sneakers, along with yellow and black work gloves and a black backpack with the word "BRAND" on it.

Police want you to notice the suspect's distinct walk. If you know who this is, call police.

Waller is encouraging the suspect to do the right thing.

The pastor also says they will suspend a giving box set up during the week but church will still be held on Sunday.