Empty Shabbat table at Independence Mall honors Israeli hostages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Crowds gathered at Independence Mall Friday night where over 200 chairs sat empty at a Shabbat table to honor the hostages and missing persons kidnapped from Israel by Hamas militants. The event came as Israel expanded its ground activity in Gaza overnight Saturday, inching closer to a new phase of war.

The symbolic installation was organized by the Israeli American Council of Philadelphia. In a post on Facebook for the event the IAC wrote, "We must do whatever we can to keep this story at the forefront. Let's Bring Them Home Now!"

The Hamas militant group's incursion in southern Israel on Oct. 7 is the deadliest attack in the nation in decades. Israel says claimed the lives of more than 1,400 people and almost 230 hostages. Israel has responded to the unprecedented terror attack and ongoing rocket fire with an overwhelming barrage of artillery and airstrikes in Gaza.

Health officials in the densely populated, Hamas-controlled strip of land say more than 7,000 people have been killed. The Israeli military disputes that figure, but entire neighborhoods have been reduced to rubble.

Flyers with the words "kidnapped" were taped on the backs of chairs with the description of each hostage. The tables were draped with white cloths and adorned with flowers and Israeli and American flags. Wine, challah, plates and glasses sat untouched.

One corner of the table was set up with high chairs, baby bottles and sippy cups in honor of the youngest who are being held hostage.

Israel Defense Forces said Oct. 24 that more than 20 of the hostages taken to Gaza were under the age of 18, and between 10 and 20 of the hostages were over the age of 80.

So far, a total of four hostages have been released from Gaza following mediation by Qatar and Egypt. Two elderly women were freed Oct. 24, while and American-Israeli woman and her daughter were released Oct. 20.

During President Biden's visit to Tel Aviv in early October, he said there was "no higher priority" for him than securing the release of the hostages held by Hamas.

Toward the right of the installation a truck also displayed a slideshow of the faces, names and ages of the hostages as part of the IAC's "Kidnapped campaign."

Israel's military launched an expanded ground operation on Saturday after knocking out communications and creating a near-blackout of information in the Gaza Strip with increased bombardment and artillery fire overnight. Israel said infantry and armored vehicles were backed by "massive" strikes from the air and sea, including the bombing of Hamas tunnels, which are a key target in its campaign to crush the territory's ruling group.

On Friday, Israel's military said its ground forces were "expanding their activity" in Gaza in what may be the beginning of a new phase in Israel's war with Hamas, which started nearly three weeks ago.

While the extent of the expanded activity was unclear, two U.S. officials told CBS News this appears to be a rolling start to the ground invasion.