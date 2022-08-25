Employee at University of Delaware diagnosed with monkeypox
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- An employee at the University of Delaware has been diagnosed with monkeypox. The University of Delaware says this is the first monkeypox case at the university.
The infected employee is recovering at home.
Anyone who may have come into contact with the infected person is being contacted.
Student orientation doesn't begin until Monday, so there were likely not many students on campus.
