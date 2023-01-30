Empire State Building sets off social media after putting up Eagles colors following NFC title game

Empire State Building sends social media into a frenzy Empire State Building sends social media into a frenzy 01:37

NEW YORK -- The Empire State Building is known for changing its lights for a cause or for a celebration, but on Sunday night its lights were lighting up social media.

The building has been a defining feature of the New York City skyline for nearly a century. For more than a decade it has been using led lights to honor special occasions. On Sunday night, it changed its lights to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory. pic.twitter.com/RNiwbCIkt7 — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 29, 2023

The green and white lights atop the building celebrated the Giants' arch rivals after they earned a bid to the Super Bowl with a decisive win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game on Sunday afternoon. The building's official Twitter account even wrote "Fly Eagles Fly," the title of the Eagles' fight song.

The Department of Sanitation called the move, in part, "treacherous, traitorous and unforgivable."

That hurt us more than it hurt you.



We’re now lit for the @chiefs in honor of their AFC Championship Win pic.twitter.com/t0tExEievk — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) January 30, 2023

Soon after the Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC championship the Empire State Building switched its colors to red and yellow, saying "That hurt us more than it hurt you. We're now lit for the Chiefs in honor of their AFC Championship win."

But for around three hours on Sunday night the top trending story on social media was the Empire State Building lights.